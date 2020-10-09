UFC Fight Island 5 weigh-in results: Main event official

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the under-the-radar UFC Fight Island 5 card on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Fight Island 5 will be headlined by a dynamite bantamweight scrap between ranked contenders Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen. The top-end of the bantamweight division is currently crowded with high-level talent, but the winner of this fight will be well positioned in the hunt for a crack at the champion Petr Yan.

In the card’s co-headliner, former UFC lightweight contender Edson Barboza will compete in his second featherweight fight as he collides with “Mr. Finland” Makwan Amirkhani, who stepped into the matchup on short notice.

Other highlights of this unheralded UFC fight card in Abu Dhabi include a heavyweight fight between Ben Rothwell and Marcin Tybura, appearances from prospects like Tom Aspinall, Youssef Zalal, Impa Kasanganay, and Tracy Cortez, and other notables like Bruno Silva, Giga Chikadze, Markus Perez, and Tom Breese. Suffice it to say that it has a lot of potential.

On Friday morning, the 26 fighters on the UFC Fight Island 5 bill stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle. See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie).

**Refresh for updates**

UFC Fight Island 5 main card | 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Marlon Moraes (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)

Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Marcin Tybura (263)

Dricus Du Plessis (186) vs. Markus Perez (186)

Tom Aspinall (252) vs. Alan Baudot ()

Ilia Topuria (146) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

UFC Fight Island 5 preliminary card | 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+