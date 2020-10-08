Pro fighters make their picks for Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 5, a key bantamweight bout headlines the card as Marlon Moraes battles Cory Sandhagen. Heading into the fight, Moraes is a +110 underdog while the American is a -140 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros believe Sandhagen’s footwork and reach will be the difference as he will get his hand raised.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen:

Hunter Azure, UFC bantamweight: That is a good one but I think Sandhagen will get it done. If he can get out of that first and second round, his gas tank will be the difference.

Casey Kenney, UFC bantamweight: I think Sandhagen. He will use his distance well to avoid the power of Moraes and be able to piece him apart eventually.

Kyler Philipps, UFC bantamweight: That looks like a good fight. I got Sandhagen. Moraes is no slouch and has good footwork and insane power. Sandhagen has the reach, good footwork, uses his jab, and uses good angles.

Yorgan De Castro, UFC heavyweight: Marlon Moraes by KO.

Giga Chikadze, UFC featherweight: I believe Marlon will get it done. He has always been one of the best bantamweights.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: I like Moraes in that one. I’ve faced him before and I know how dangerous he is.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: Cory Sandhagen for sure.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with Sandhagen.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: This is such a close fight it could go either way. I’ll lean towards Sandhagen but man that is a tough one.

***

Fighters picking Marlon Moraes: Yorgan De Castro, Giga Chikadze, Tyson Nam

Fighters picking Cory Sandhagen: Hunter Azure, Casey Kenney, Kyler Phillips, Youssef Zalal, Modestas Bukauskas, Damon Jackson

Who do you think wins the UFC Fight Island 5 main event between Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen?