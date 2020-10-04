Pros react after Holly Holm defeats Irene Aldana at UFC Fight Island 4

A key women’s bantamweight bout between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana headlined tonight’s UFC Fight Island 4 event in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC’s former women’s bantamweight champion, Holm (13-5 MMA), had entered tonight’s contest looking to build off the momentum from her unanimous decision victory over Raquel Pennington back in January.

Prior to defeating ‘Rocky’ in Las Vegas, Holly Holm was coming off a knockout loss to reigning women’s champ-champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 239.

Meanwhile, Irene Aldana (12-5 MMA) entered UFC Fight Island 4 on a two-fight win streak, her latest being a knockout victory over Ketlen Vieira this past December. The Mexican standout had gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearance ahead of tonight’s contest with Holm.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 4 headliner proved to be a one-sided affair. Holly Holm was able to batter Irene Aldana with a plethora of different strikes for the better portion of five rounds ultimately earning a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Fight Island 4 Result: Holly Holm def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 50-45)

