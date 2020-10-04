Pros react after Holly Holm defeats Irene Aldana at UFC Fight Island 4

A key women’s bantamweight bout between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana headlined tonight’s UFC Fight Island 4 event in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC’s former women’s bantamweight champion, Holm (13-5 MMA), had entered tonight’s contest looking to build off the momentum from her unanimous decision victory over Raquel Pennington back in January.

Prior to defeating ‘Rocky’ in Las Vegas, Holly Holm was coming off a knockout loss to reigning women’s champ-champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 239.

Meanwhile, Irene Aldana (12-5 MMA) entered UFC Fight Island 4 on a two-fight win streak, her latest being a knockout victory over Ketlen Vieira this past December. The Mexican standout had gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearance ahead of tonight’s contest with Holm.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 4 headliner proved to be a one-sided affair. Holly Holm was able to batter Irene Aldana with a plethora of different strikes for the better portion of five rounds ultimately earning a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Fight Island 4 Result: Holly Holm def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 50-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to Holm defeating Aldana below:

Who wins this main event? — michael (@bisping) October 4, 2020

Holm looking very crisp here. Physically she’s a better athlete! She looks great out there. #UFCFightIsland4 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 4, 2020

I feel like this is the best Holly has looked. If she fought like this every fight, I’d probably be more of a fan!

She looks amazing. #UFCFightIsland4 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) October 4, 2020

Wow holly looks really good everywhere tonight!! — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) October 4, 2020

Side kick , cardio and grappling from @HollyHolm 👌🏻 if anybody can beat @Amanda_Leoa it’s Holly. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 4, 2020

This is like a dog circling to catch its tail.

No change of direction.

No cutting off the octagon.

No feints or leg kicks to slow down movement.

No disrespect, but where’s the cornering advice? Can’t do the same thing for 20min and expect different results. #UFCFightIsland4 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 4, 2020

Holly Holm looked amazing! What a performance! And damn is Aldana ever tough. Great card! #UFCFightIsland — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) October 4, 2020

“Holly on a mission” is a bad woman!! #UFCFightIsland4 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 4, 2020

Irene didn’t open up like I thought she would. #UFCFightIsland4 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 4, 2020

Who would you like to see Holly Holm fight next following her dominant decision victory over Irene Aldana this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 3, 2020