Pros react after Carlos Condit defeats Court McGee at UFC Fight Island 4

A welterweight scrap between veteran fighters Carlos Condit and Court McGee served as the featured bout of tonight’s UFC Fight Island 4 prelims.

The UFC’s former interim welterweight champion, Condit (30-13 MMA), had entered tonight’s fight with McGee in hopes of snapping a five-fight losing skid. ‘The Natural Born Killers’ most recent win came against Thiago Alves way back in May of 2015.

Meanwhile, Court McGee (19-9 MMA) also entered UFC Fight Island 4 in desperate search of a victory. The TUF 11 winner has dropped two fights in a row and four of his past five overall.

Tonight’s Carlos Condit vs. Court McGee fight proved to be a back and forth affair. Condit was able to drop McGee with a punch at the very end of the opening round which appeared to break Court’s nose. Although McGee was able to keep the fight competitive through rounds two and three, he did not receive a single round from the judges in attendance after fifteen minutes of action.

Official UFC Fight Island 4 Result: Carlos Condit def. Court McGee by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Condit defeating McGee below:

I think @CarlosCondit wins it — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 4, 2020

Hope Condit wins! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 4, 2020

Ohhhhh!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 4, 2020

Great to see Condit back in the winners circle and looking like him old self again! #UFCFightIsland4 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 4, 2020

Condit looking good! Much better than I thought, with the time off. Obviously not as fast as he was in his prime, but he’s being smart and very calculated. #UFCFightIsland4 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 4, 2020

