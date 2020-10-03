UFC Fight Island 4: ‘Holm vs Aldana’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains on Fight Island for tonight’s UFC on ESPN event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana.

The UFC’s former women’s bantamweight champion, Holm (13-5 MMA), will enter tonight’s contest looking to build off the momentum from her unanimous decision victory over Raquel Pennington in January.

Prior to defeating ‘Rocky’ in Las Vegas, Holly Holm was coming off a knockout loss to reigning women’s champ-champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 239.

Meanwhile, Irene Aldana (12-5 MMA) will enter UFC Fight Island 4 on a two-fight win streak, her latest being a knockout victory over Ketlen Vieira this past December. The Mexican standout has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearance ahead of tonight’s contest with Holm.

Tonight’s event is co-headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Yorgan De Castro taking on Carlos Felipe.

De Castro (6-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout looking to rebound after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Greg Hardy at UFC 249. Prior his setback to the former NFL standout, the native of Cape Verde was coming off a first round knockout win over Justin Tafa at UFC 243.

As for Carlos Felipe (8-1 MMA), the Brazilian will also be looking to return to the win column at tonight’s event, this after suffering a unanimous decision setback to Sergey Spivak in his promotional debut.

Also featured on tonight’s card is a key women’s bantamweight match-up pitting former featherweight title holder Germaine de Randamie up against Julianna Pena.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, tonight’s UFC Fight Island 4 event also features the return of ‘The Natural Born Killer’ Carlos Condit.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below:

UFC Fight Island 4 Main Card (10:30pm EST on ESPN)

Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Yorgan De Castro vs. Carlos Felipe

Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena

Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else

Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic

UFC Fight Island 4 Prelims (7:30pm EST on ESPN+)

Carlos Condit vs. Court McGee –

Charles Jourdain vs. Joshua Culibao – Ends in a split draw (30-27 Jordain, 29-28 Culibao, 28-28)

Jordan Williams vs. Nassourdine Imavov – Imavov def. Williams by unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Jinh Yu Frey – Lookboonmee def. Frey by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Casey Kenney vs. Alateng Heili – Kenny def. Heili by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

Luigi Vendramini vs. Jessin Ayari – Vendramini def. Ayari via TKO at 1:12 of Round 1

