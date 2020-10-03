Colby Covington blasts the “Slime of Hollywood” and “Woke Sports” for their vile takes on Social Media

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington lashed out at the “Slime of Hollywood” and “Woke Sports” today for their vile takes against US President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week the United States President announced that he and his wife had contracted the dreaded Coronavirus. That revelation spawned mixed reactions from folks on social media, some going as far to suggest the Donald Trump deserved to catch the virus for originally downplaying the disease.

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington clearly caught wind of some of comments being made by different athletes and celebrities regarding the health of the United States President and proceeded to take aim at those individuals on Twitter.

Want to take a moment and thank the absolute SLIME of Hollywood and “Woke Sports” for their vile takes on twitter & reminding the silent majority why Nov 3rd is so important! @realdonaldtrump is all that stands between our freedom and the evil that wants to take it away!!!🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/j2apnBm4ju — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) October 3, 2020

“Want to take a moment and thank the absolute SLIME of Hollywood and “Woke Sports” for their vile takes on twitter & reminding the silent majority why Nov 3rd is so important! Donald Trump is all that stands between our freedom and the evil that wants to take it away!!!”

This is not the first and is certainly not likely the last time that Colby Covington has taken aim at “Woke Athletes”.

Following his dominant victory over Tyron Woodley at last month’s UFC Vegas 11 event, ‘Chaos’ took aim at NBA star LeBron James and other individuals he dubbed “woke athletes”.

While ‘King James’ did not respond to Colby Covington directly, he did recently suggest that UFC fighters wouldn’t likely have the gull to say something like that to his face.

Covington later scoffed at the notion by stating that he would need mere seconds to dispose of LeBron in a fight.

As of this time Covington is still awaiting his next assignment from UFC officials. ‘Chaos’ has recently been linked to a future fight with Jorge Masvidal, but nothing has been made official as of this time.

What do you think of the recent comments from Colby Covington? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 3, 2020