Joseph Duffy announces retirement following submission loss at UFC Fight Island

Joseph Duffy announced his retirement from fighting shortly following his submission loss to Joel Alvarez at tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 event.

Duffy (16-5 MMA) squared off with Alvarez (17-2 MMA) on the preliminary card of this evenings event on Yas Island. The result was a quick submission victory for the Spanish fighter, this after he locked up a guillotine choke while ‘Irish Joe’ was shooting in for a takedown attempt (see that here).

The loss marked Duffy’s third in a row, as he previously suffered setbacks to Marc Diakiese and James Vick respectively.

Joseph Duffy took to Instagram shortly following his loss to Joel Alvarez where he announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

“Thank you all so much for all your messages of support all week. I have been blessed on this journey in MMA and am truly grateful for every experience. I felt great all through camp and even warming up, I believed I was back to my former self then when I went in there it just falls to pieces. I think it’s time to realize that I haven’t got what it takes any more. Congrats to Joel Alvarez and thank you to the UFC for all the opportunities. I’m sorry I didn’t achieve what I set out to achieve for my fans, family, friends and myself but it just wasn’t meant to be. I am officially retiring from MMA competition 👊🏻”

Despite his recent skid, Joseph Duffy had a solid mixed martial arts career. The Irish standout began his mixed martial arts journey going a perfect 10-0, which included a submission victory over future UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor under the Cage Warriors banner.

Duffy would later fight for the vacant Cage Warriors lightweight title in October of 2011, but wound up suffering his first career defeat to Ivan Musardo in the contest.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 18, 2020