Pros react to Jared Cannonier stopping Jack Hermansson at UFC Copenhagen

A key middleweight bout featuring Jack Hermansson taking on Jared Cannonier headlined today’s UFC Copenhagen event in Denmark.

Jack Hermansson (20-5 MMA) entered tonight’s event on a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo Souza this past April.

Since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2016, ‘The Joker’ has gone 7-2 which includes five stoppage victories.

Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier (13-4 MMA) came into UFC Copenhagen on a two-fight win streak. In his most recent effort at UFC 237, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ had defeated MMA legend Anderson Silva via first-round TKO.

Tonight’s UFC Copenhagen main event did not disappoint as Cannonier and Hermansson began trading shots right from the opening horn. After a solid opening first round, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ was able to finish ‘The Joker’ in round two. Cannonier caught Hermansson with a punch while he was trying to press forward, which sent Jack crashing to the Octagon canvas. After a couple of follow up shots, the bout was mercifully called off by the referee.

Check out how the pros reacted to Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier below:

Jared Cannonier sweating more than @TruckMMA_UFC in jiu-jitsu practice, on a Tuesday night! 😂 #UFCCopenhagen — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 28, 2019

He’s not on the rise anymore! He’s there! He’s gotta be next in line for the title shot at Middleweight! Can-non-ier!! That Ground N Pound game is vicious! #UFCCopenhagen — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 28, 2019

Man Cannonier is cool. Great finish and even better speech after. Respect! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 28, 2019

Great post fight speech by @killagorillamma — michael (@bisping) September 28, 2019

Official UFC Copenhagen Result: Jared Cannonier def. Jack Hermansson via TKO in Round 2

