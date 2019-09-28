Pros react to Gilbert Burns defeating Gunnar Nelson at UFC Copenhagen

A welterweight bout featuring Gilbert Burns taking on Gunnar Nelson co-headlined today’s UFC Copenhagen event in Denmark.

Gunnar Nelson (17-4-1 MMA) entered tonight’s event looking to rebound, this after dropping a split-decision to Leon Edwards in his most recent Octagon appearance at March’s UFC London event.

Since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2012, ‘Gunni’ has gone 8-4.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (16-3 MMA) entered UFC Copenhagen on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Alexey Kunchenko at August’s UFC Uruguay event.

Tonight’s Gilbert Burns vs. Gunnar Nelson fight lived up to the hype as the welterweight standouts proceeded to go to war, much to the joy of the fans in attendance.

After three hard-fought rounds, it was pretty clear that Gilbert Burns had done enough to edge out Gunnar Nelson on the scorecards. The 33-year-old had the better volume of strikes and earned the more dominant positions during the fifteen minute affair.

With that said, Burns was ultimately awarded a unanimous decision victory over Nelson by the judges in attendance.

Check out how the pros reacted to Gilbert Burns defeating Gunnar Nelson below:

Gotta be @GilbertDurinho — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 28, 2019

I got burns winning — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 28, 2019

Smart fight by both Burns and Nelson. I’d give it a draw. 1 to Nelson. 2 to Burns and 3 a draw bc Burns got the takedown but Nelson had the cage control for most of the round. @ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 28, 2019

Welterweight @GilbertDurinho is all about it. Two short notice fights in two months and he goes 2-0. pic.twitter.com/8qnX3frmH6 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2019

What a performance on short notice by Burns. Maybe he should always fight on a few weeks notice. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 28, 2019

Fuck yeah! @GilbertDurinho

Man, I’m proud of this guy! — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) September 28, 2019

Official UFC Copenhagen Result: Gilbert Burns vs. Gunnar Nelson

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 28, 2019