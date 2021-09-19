UFC continues roster purge by releasing four more fighters

The UFC has continued its roster purge releasing four more fighters including lightweight Roosevelt Roberts (10-3 MMA).

The news was first reported by MMAFighting, who revealed that Anderson dos Santos, Drako Rodriguez and Jamey Simmons were also cut in addition to Roberts.

Roosevelt ‘The Predator’ Roberts started his career going 4-1, which included a submission win over Brok Weaver. However, the 27-year-old dropped his last three Octagon appearances, and was subsequently released by the promotion.

Featherweight Anderson dos Santos (21-9 MMA) went 1-3 during his four-fight stint with the UFC. The Brazilian had suffered a knockout loss to Miles Johns in his most recent effort at UFC 265.

Meanwhile, bantamweight fighters Drako Rodriguez (7-3 MMA) and Jamey Simmons (7-4 MMA) were both after dropping their last two fights. Neither Rodriguez nor Simmons were able to get their hands raised under the UFC banner.

