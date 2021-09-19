UFC Vegas 37 Results: Ion Cutelaba defeats Devin Clark (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 event is co-headlined by another fun light heavyweight scrap as Ion Cutelaba takes on Devin Clark.

Cutelaba (15-6-1 MMA) will be looking to pick up his first win since 2019 when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Hulk‘ has gone 0-2-1 over his last three fights.

Meanwhile, Devin Clark (12-5 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Anthony Smith in his most recent effort. That setback snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Brown Bear’, who had previously earned wins over Dequan Townsend and Alonzo Menifield.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 37 co-main event begins and Devin Clark comes forward quickly with a front kick. He continues to press and shoots in and scores an early takedown. Ion Cutelaba quickly scrambles back up to his feet but Clark has him pressed against the cage. The fighters trade strikes from the clinch position. Cutelaba lands a knee and then breaks free from the cage. He paws with his jab. Clark counters with a straight right and then a head kick which appeared to connect. Cutelaba leaps in with a knee to the body. Clark replies with a low kick. Devin’s father screams at his son to “walk him down”. Ion Cutelaba with a massive punch that floors Clark. He jumps on his wounded opponent with ground and pound. Another big right hand from Cutelaba. Devin Clark gives up his back. Cutelaba continues to rain down punches. Clark scrambles and gets back up to his feet. That is short lived as Cutelaba quickly drags him back down. Huge shots now from ‘The Hulk’. He takes Clark down and winds up in full mount. Elbows from Cutelaba. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 37 co-main event begins and Devin Clark opens things up with a hard low kick. It is amazing that he survived that onslaught in round one. Ion Cutelaba shoots in and scores a big takedown. He winds up in full mount and immediately begins to land ground and pound. Big Elbows now from ‘The Hulk’. Clark is doing a good job of avoiding these heavy shot but he is not getting any closer to escaping the position. Devin Clark scrambles and gets back to his feet. He lands a nice right hand. He spins and misses with a high kick. Cutelaba shoots in and presses Clark back against the cage. He lands a big knee to the face of the ‘Brown Bear’. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 37 co-main event begins and Devin Clark comes forward with a left hook and then shoots in for a takedown. Ion Cutelaba escapes and circles out. Clark continues to press forward but Cutelaba utilizes the pressure to shoot in and score an easy takedown. Devin quickly scrambles back up to his feet. The fighters exchange knees from the clinch. ‘The Hulk’ dives in on another takedown attempt and gets it. He is just beating Clark down at this point. Cutelaba moves to full mount and begins to rain down elbows. Devin Clark explodes and gets back to his feet. He scores a takedown of his own and has 50 seconds to work. His late efforts prove futile as the horn eventually sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 37 Results: Ion Cutelaba def. Devin Clark by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-26, 29-27)

