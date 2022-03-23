Jake Paul and Jake Shields rip the UFC over Paddy Pimblett’s “embarrassing” payout: “Pimblett getting pimped”

Jake Paul and Jake Shields have taken to social media to rip the UFC over Paddy Pimblett’s recent payout.

‘The Baddy’ recently competed at UFC London last weekend. The 27-year-old secured a first-round submission victory over Kazula Vargas. For his efforts, he received a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus and was praised across the MMA landscape. However, he’s since commented on how much he actually made that night.

In the days following the event, there were rumors of how much the lightweight earned. He quickly decided to squash those reports and clarified his recent payout. On the Dave Portnoy Show, he noted how he was only paid $24,000 for his fight last weekend.

“People love just to talk about how much you make, don’t they? It’s what they do,” Pimblett said when Portnoy asked him why everyone is curious what he made and followed it up by saying what he actually got. “12 and 12, so 12 to show, 12 to win. (24k total) and then the bonus.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

In response, many figures across the sports world ripped the figures. UFC fighter pay has been heavily scrutiizned over the last year. It doesn’t help matters when the fast-rising star in the promotion is making less than his performance bonus.

Some of those fighters who have criticized the UFC are Jake Shield and Jake Paul. Both of them took to Twitter to roast the promotion for their pay of Pimblett.

I guess he wasn’t the main event but still unreal to make 24k and people in the comments acting like it’s fine — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 23, 2022

Paddy Pimblett getting pimped. Who manages these guys? https://t.co/GCXZ2EJ6Ds — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 23, 2022

Paul and Shields roasting the UFC are far from a surprise. ‘The Problem Child’ has been in a public beef with Dana White over the last year. Most of his issues with the UFC president have revolved around the topic of fighter pay.

Jake Shields, on the other hand, notably had a controversial release from the UFC in 2014. White co-signed the release by stating that the former champion was “just another guy”.

What do you think about Paddy Pimblett’s UFC London pay?