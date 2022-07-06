UFC champion Israel Adesanya confirms plans to transition to pro wrestling: “I’m definitely going to jump in the WWE”

Israel Adesanya has confirmed that he’s interested in testing the waters in professional wrestling in the future.

In the last couple of years we’ve seen Israel Adesanya heavily lean on his love of pro wrestling in a variety of ways. From open workout performances to actual walkouts and beyond, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has made it known that he’s been a fan of the business for many years – dating all the way back to the Attitude Era.

On Saturday night at UFC 276, he even came out to The Undertaker’s theme music in one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Then, following his victory, he told BT Sport that he’ll definitely be entertaining the idea of entering the squared circle one day.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Definitely, that’s something I’ll try my hand at later on,” Adesanya said. “Just for fun. I’m not saying it’s going to be a full-time job, but I’m definitely going to jump in the WWE, or something along that line, just for the entertainment factor.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

At the age of 32, there’s a good chance we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Israel Adesanya in mixed martial arts before he eventually decides to hang up his gloves. Whether it be defending his crown at middleweight or heading up to 205, this is a man who wants to cement his legacy as one of the best of all-time.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

When the time eventually comes for him to make a decision regarding WWE or perhaps even AEW, you can bet it’s something he’s going to try out in one way or the other.

What do you think about the idea of Israel Adesanya heading into professional wrestling? Do you think he’d enjoy similar success to Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey or would he be unable to replicate his MMA popularity?