Sean O’Malley “can’t believe” that judges and fans scored round one of his UFC 276 fight for Pedro Munhoz: “That makes zero sense”

Sean O’Malley can’t believe the judges and fans scored round one of his UFC 276 fight for Pedro Munhoz.

It was Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) vs Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) in a bantamweight bout last Saturday, July 2nd at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The outcome was one neither fighter wanted – a no contest ruling at 3:09 of the second round due to an accidental eye poke.

It was that eye poke that rendered Munhoz unable to continue the fight as he couldn’t see, which led referee Jason Herzog to wave off the fight.

Following the no contest ruling, the scorecards were released by the promotion, indicating that two of the three judges awarded the first round to Munhoz. That knowledge did not sit well with ‘Sugar’.

At the post fight press conference, Sean O’Malley spoke about the fight saying (h/t MMANews):

“I was dominating that fight. I checked everyone of his leg kicks. I could feel his shins cracking. Every time he would throw a kick, I’d check it and it could tell it would hurt him. I didn’t get hit one time. I was dominating that fight. I was piecing him up. I was finding my range. It sucks.”

Continuing, he discussed the judges scoring saying:

“Half those judges kick me and I’ll check their kick, and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, okay. That hurts.’ That’s a strike for me. That hurt Pedro. Every time he would kick me and I’d check it, that hurt him. For those judges to say that’s a score for him, they’re completely stupid. Literally just stupid.”

Concluding, Sean O’Malley questioned whether the judges were actually watching the fight saying:

“I was winning the fight. I can’t believe the judges scored — I literally didn’t get hit once. Were they watching? I didn’t get hit, how could you score that (for Munhoz)? That makes zero sense.”

