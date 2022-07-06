Conor McGregor applauds Ian Garry for “incredibly impressive” performance at UFC 276: “The Potential for another ‘future’ Irish MMA UFC champion rose by a real nice margin this weekend”

Conor McGregor has praised fellow Irishman Ian Garry following his impressive win at UFC 276 last weekend.

Throughout the course of the last decade or so, we’ve seen Irish mixed martial arts rise to prominence in a big way – and the size of Conor McGregor’s role in that can’t be understated. He managed to influence an entire generation of fighters from Ireland and one of them, as you can imagine by now, was Ian Garry.

‘The Future’ has been living up to his name in a big way since arriving in the UFC and after going 2-0 in his first two appearances for the promotion, he picked up his third victory on Saturday night by defeating Gabe Green via decision.

McGregor has praised Garry in the past and he did so again last night, claiming that he has the potential to become a UFC champion.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Ian Garry was incredibly impressive this weekend. Fully immersed in it all. Enjoying every second. Willingness to engage / commit. The Potential for another “future” Irish mma ufc champion rose by a real nice margin this weekend. Congrats Ian, keep going brother! ☘️❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 6, 2022

“Ian Garry was incredibly impressive this weekend. Fully immersed in it all. Enjoying every second. Willingness to engage / commit. The Potential for another “future” Irish mma ufc champion rose by a real nice margin this weekend. Congrats Ian, keep going brother!”

The 24-year-old has welcomed the kind words put forward to him by McGregor in the past, and we imagine the same thing will happen here.

What the UFC will really be invested in doing is getting ‘Notorious’ back in action with Garry also appearing on the same card. If that happens, especially in Las Vegas, there’s a real chance we could see yet another Irish invasion on a similar scale to what Conor was able to produce in his prime.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you like seeing Conor McGregor praise Ian Garry? Do you think there’s a good chance Garry can become a UFC champion and if so, how long do you think it will take him to earn a title shot?