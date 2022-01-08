UFC champion Charles Oliveira reveals he’s nearly blind when he takes off his glasses

UFC champion Charles Oliveira recently revealed that he is nearly blind when not wearing his glasses.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) successfully defended his 155lbs title for the first time last month at UFC 269 when he submitted Dustin Poirier with a rear-naked choke in round three (see that here).

That spectacular finish marked the Brazilian champions tenth victory in a row, a feat which is even more remarkable now that we know he is fighting while visually impaired.

Charles Oliveira recently joined Flow podcast where he revealed that his eye sight is so bad he actually sees three fighters at once while in the Octagon.

“I see three [faces]. If I hit the middle one, that’s fine,” said Oliveira (h/t MMAMania). “I think keep this same technique. Three guys for me is perfect. If I hit the one in the middle, it’s good. I’ll tell you the truth, I’m a guy who has a lot of faith in God and it’s no joke. If I take my glasses off, I only see 50 per cent but it never hindered me in a fight.”

Charles Oliveira continued:

“It never hindered me in a fight. Sometimes I walk in without the glasses, sometimes I walk in with the glasses. It depends on my vibe. Sometimes I like to walk in with glasses to look harmless and more nerdy than I already am. And when I take my glasses off, it’s normal, I can see my opponent on the other side. God blesses me so much that I can see normal. But on the streets, if I take them off, I’m blind.”

Charles Oliveira recently created a poll for fans to decide who he will fight next, Justin Gaethje or Conor McGregor.

What do you make of the news that ‘Do Bronx’ has been fighting and winning with impaired vision? Share your thoughts in the comment section.