Henry Cejudo messages Dana White for Alex Volkanovski fight: “I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything”

Henry Cejudo has sent a message to UFC President Dana White in hopes of securing a fight with Alex Volkanovski.

Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) last competed in at UFC 249 in May of 2020, where he successfully defended his bantamweight strap with a TKO victory over Dominick Cruz. Immediately following the conclusion of that contest, ‘Triple C’ would announce his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.

With that said, it did not take long for Cejudo to start flirting with the idea of making a comeback. The former Olympic gold medalist has called out multiple fighters over the past year, including reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski.

After the Aussie successfully defended his 145lbs title with a win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266, ‘Triple C’ took to social media to blast his performance.

“The real Alexander the Great took over the World at 20…you almost got choked out by a Modelo model. I’m coming for you Fun Sized Matt Serra!”

Volkanovski (23-1 MMA) was quick to dismiss Cejudo’s remarks, claiming he would “squash the little germ”, and soon after booked a trilogy fight with Max Holloway for UFC 272.

However, ‘Blessed’ was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury and now Volkanovski is in need of a new opponent.

While ‘Alex the Great’ has made it clear that he wants The Korean Zombie to replace Max Holloway at UFC 272, Henry Cejudo has other ideas.

The former two-division UFC champion recently took to social media where he asked Dana White to book him against Volkanovski, this while promising he will not pull out of the fight.

Hey @danawhite give me a shot at Alex. I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything. — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 9, 2022

@danawhite we need a UFC Champ from the USA! I’m your best Chance. I’ll put Alex to sleep Faster than Joe Biden. — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 8, 2022

