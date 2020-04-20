UFC cancels four events due to COVID-19 pandemic, May 9 still targeted as return date

The UFC has officially canceled four events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The promotion also confirmed that the events are canceled and not postponed as they had been saying earlier on.

The four events canceled are UFC Nebraska on April 25, UFC Oklahoma City on May 2, UFC 250 on May 9 and UFC San Diego on May 16.

The promotion released a statement saying they were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to current state and county restrictions on public gatherings, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for April 25th in Lincoln has been canceled,” part of the statement read. “Fans who purchased tickets for the event will receive a full refund at original point of purchase. Purchases made via online or phone will be automatically refunded. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.”

Although the UFC canceled the May 9 and 16 cards, the plan is still to hold the stacked May 9 card at a location to be announced. This is just canceling the event in Brazil and the same goes for the San Diego card.

Yet, the promotion was dealt a big blow today as Amanda Nunes announced she wouldn’t be fighting on the May 9 card. She said she couldn’t train properly and is hoping to get the fight rebooked for June.

UFC Nebraska was set to be headlined by Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira, while Chris Weidman was taking on Jack Hermansson at UFC OKC. The other two events were scheduled to see Henry Cejudo battle Jose Aldo and Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker as the main events.

Whether or not the UFC will be able to hold an event on May 9 is still up in the air. But, he makes it clear the goal is to hold live events every weekend beginning on May 9.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/20/2020.