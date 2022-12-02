UFC announces any fighter that trains under James Krause will not be permitted to fight

The UFC has released a statement on the James Krause situation.

On November 5, a featherweight fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner took place. Minner – who is coached by Krause – was the betting underdog but in the hours before the fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by KO.

Right when the fight began, Minner threw a leg kick and grimaced in pain, and shortly thereafter, Nuerdanbieke scored a first-round TKO. Since then, the fight has been under investigation while Krause’s license has been suspended by the Nevada State Atheltic Commission.

Now, the UFC has released a statement on it and is taking it a step further. The statement says that any fighter that trains at Glory MMA or has Krause as their coach will not be permitted to fight at any UFC event.

UFC’s statement on Krause

“On November 18, the Nevada State Athletic Commission informed UFC and Minner’s coach, James Krause, that Krause’s license was suspended and would remain so while NSAC conducted an investigation into the matter,” the statement about Krause read. “UFC has since advised Krause and the respective managers working with impacted fighters, that effective immediately, fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause or who continue to train in his gym, will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations. Further, UFC has released Darrick Minner from the organization.

“Along with the safety and health of its fighters, UFC believes there is no more important component of professional mixed martial arts than the integrity of the sport. Weeks prior to the Minner fight, the organization sent formal notification to all fighters and members of their teams that they and certain other defined “insiders” were prohibited from wagering on UFC events,” the statement about Krause continued. “This was an extension of UFC’s pre-existing (and since updated) fighter Code of Conduct as well as a recognition of various state, federal, and international laws and regulations expressly prohibiting conduct that threatens the integrity of the sport including, but not limited to, insider betting based on non-public information, fight-fixing, and other such misconduct. UFC will continue to take all necessary and appropriate steps to ensure compliance with and enforcement of its policies and those of the jurisdictions in which it operates.”

Currently, James Krause coaches the likes of Brandon Moreno, Jeff Molina, Tim Elliott, and Julian Marquez among countless others.

As of right now, Krause has also yet to comment on the situation. Along with that, the UFC released Minner from the promotion.

What do you make of the UFC banning fighters from training under James Krause?