Alex Pereira downplays UFC PI run-in with Jamahal Hill: ‘He should be worried about his next fight’

Alex Pereira refuses to dwell on a recent run-in with Jamahal Hill. Pereira and Hill had a confrontation inside the UFC Performance Institute. At one point, “Poatan” tossed gloves at Hill and challenged him to a fight on the spot. Cooler heads prevailed, but Hill claims “Poatan” escalated things by asking if he’s still sleeping after suffering a KO loss against him back in April. While Hill posted a video giving his side of the story, Pereira isn’t interested in recapping what transpired. RELATED: JAMAHAL HILL DETAILS WHAT CAUSED HIS ALTERCATION WITH ALEX PEREIRA AT THE UFC PI

Alex Pereira Brushes Off Confrontation with Jamahal Hill

MMAJunkie was able to speak to Alex Pereira on the red carpet of the World MMA Awards. When asked about the run-in with Jamahal Hill, “Poatan” wasn’t keen on furthering the war of words.

“Well, things happen,” Pereira told MMA Junkie through an interpreter on the red carpet. “This is the first time it’s happened to me, but I’m focused on myself, focused on my thing. Right now, he should be worried about his next fight. He has a tough fight with Jiri.”

While the UFC light heavyweight champion doesn’t have his next title defense booked as of now, it likely won’t be a rematch with Hill. With that said, Pereira welcomes all of the names who have expressed interest in fighting him.

“I’m happy to be called out by all these people – keep my name out there,” Pereira said. “People are enjoying my job. But at the end of the day, what I really want is to continue my work and keep defending my belt.”

As for Hill, he’ll be taking on Jiri Prochazka on the UFC 311 card, which is scheduled to take place on January 18th. It’s a crucial bout for both men, as neither want to slide down the 205-pound ladder and find themselves out of the title picture.