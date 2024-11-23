UFC 310 prelims set to be one of the most stacked of 2024

The UFC 310 prelims, as confirmed on today’s UFC broadcast, look set to be one of the most stacked set of prelims of the year.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has been putting on big events throughout 2024. From title changes to big upsets and beyond, it’s been another strong year for the promotion. Of course, while the main card is what often gets the most attention, the prelims are always interesting to keep an eye on.

With that being said, it definitely feels like UFC 310 is upping the stakes. While the main card is looking pretty interesting, the company is set to put on the kind of prelims that are bound to get hardcore fans interested from the very first fight of the night in Las Vegas.

If you don’t believe us, just take a look at the following graphic.