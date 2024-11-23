UFC 310 prelims set to be one of the most stacked of 2024
The UFC 310 prelims, as confirmed on today’s UFC broadcast, look set to be one of the most stacked set of prelims of the year.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has been putting on big events throughout 2024. From title changes to big upsets and beyond, it’s been another strong year for the promotion. Of course, while the main card is what often gets the most attention, the prelims are always interesting to keep an eye on.
RELATED: Ian Machado Garry opens up on UFC 310 showdown against Shavkat Rakhmonov: “Undefeated vs. Undefeated”
With that being said, it definitely feels like UFC 310 is upping the stakes. While the main card is looking pretty interesting, the company is set to put on the kind of prelims that are bound to get hardcore fans interested from the very first fight of the night in Las Vegas.
If you don’t believe us, just take a look at the following graphic.
The #UFC310 prelims should be a good time 🍿 pic.twitter.com/D9BhouEN3A
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 23, 2024
UFC 310 prelims look stacked
Light heavyweight – Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith
Featherweight – Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo
Featherweight – Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
Welterweight – Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle
Catchweight – Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
Flyweight – Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van
Welterweight – Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin
Lightweight – Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper
Heavyweight – Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Lukasz Brzeski
If you weren’t pumped up for the event before, maybe this will help tip things in your favor. There are so many exciting, intriguing fights to sink your teeth into, and the best part is that it’s all looking pretty unpredictable at this point.
Which of these prelim bouts are you most excited to see take place at UFC 310 in Las Vegas, Nevada? Do you believe that any of these fights should be on the main card instead of the prelims? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:UFC