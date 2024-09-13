Israel Adesanya shares which country he believes will be “dominating” the UFC in years to come: “You’ll see like a wave”
Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on what country he believes will be dominating the UFC in the years ahead.
Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, Israel Adesanya has had his finger on the pulse. While he may not be champion right now, he’s still such a towering figure in the sport. From his past success to questions surrounding his future, his fanbase are always eager to know what he thinks.
RELATED: Israel Adesanya feels amplified after recent visit to Nigeria: “Their flame inspired me”
This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Sphere in Las Vegas. It’s where UFC 306, also known as Noche UFC, will take place. The plan is for there to be a celebration of Mexican fighters and culture, with the Sphere telling a story throughout the evening.
As it turns out, Adesanya believes Mexico could have a huge role to play in the continued growth of MMA in the years to come.
Adesanya’s view
“That from boxing, a lot of kids who would have maybe gone into boxing would start doing MMA and not just doing kickboxing or Jiu-Jitsu, like MMA as a whole and then it’s going to be, in a few generations you’ll see like a wave of Mexican fighters who have that Mexican spirit. You’ll see them like just dominating the UFC. Could be, who knows how many generations but kind of is already happening slowly.”
“I look forward to it. I like seeing Mexicans, like I think even with this card, it’s going to bring that spirit. I think you’re going to see some crazy fights, some really crazy fights just cuz the essence of Mexican fighting.”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you agree with Israel Adesanya? What does the future look like for Mexican MMA? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Israel Adesanya UFC