UFC 296 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval 2 title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 296, the flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexandre Pantoja takes on Brandon Royval in a rematch of their 2021 fight. Heading into the fight, Pantoja is a -205 favorite while the challenger is a +158 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the title fight at UFC 296. The pros lean towards Pantoja retaining his flyweight title and likely doing so by submission as he did in the first fight.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval 2:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: Pantoja by submission. He did it in the first fight and I think he’s actually gotten better since then.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Royval has been looking great in the gym and he gets his revenge here. And New.

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Pantoja. He’s a really tough fighter, he has been dominant for a long time, although he hasn’t been a champion, he’s really good and really skilled. He also has the win over Royval.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’ll take Pantoja. They fought before and I don’t see Royval beating him.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I’ll just say Pantoja cause he beat him before.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I’ve seen how hard Royval has worked in the gym and he knows what he did wrong in that fight against Pantoja a couple of years ago.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: I’m hoping Royval can get it done. I’ve trained with him when I visited Colorado, he’s one of those crazy high-pace, all over the place guys. I remember rolling with him and asking when it would end. He’s dangerous everywhere and a finisher, I think Royval gets the finish.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: Pantoja gets it done again, I think he can submit Royval again as well.

Fighters picking Alexandre Pantoja: Beneil Dariush, Vicente Luque, Chase Hooper, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki

Fighters picking Brandon Royval: Dustin Jacoby, Cody Brundage, Brian Kellehe

