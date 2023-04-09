UFC 287 Results: Kevin Holland stops Santiago Ponzinibbio in Round 3 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 287 main card includes a welterweight bout featuring Kevin Holland taking on Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Holland (23-9 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Trailblazer’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to opponents Stephen Thompson and Khamzat Chimaev respectively.

Meanwhile, Santiago Ponzinibbio most recently competed at December’s UFC 282 event, where he earned a third-round knockout victory over Alex Moreno. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Argentine.

Round one begins and Santiago Ponzinibbio comes forward with a combination. Kevin Holland with a low kick and then a side kick to the body. ‘Ponz’ with a right hand over the top that just misses. He lands a hard low kick. Another side kick to the body from ‘Trailblazer’. Ponzinibbio replies with an inside low kick. He lands another. He tries to get inside for some body shots, but Holland catches him with a left. Kevin with a low kick. Santiago comes over the top with a right that partially connects. Holland with a high kick but it falls short. Santiago Ponzinibbio continues to work the legs of his opponent. He lands a good right to the chest. Kevin Holland circles off the fence and resets. He lands a pair of low kicks now and then a good leaping left. ‘Ponz’ is head hunting with the right hand. He barely misses with one over the top. Holland answers with a low kick. A good combination from Ponzinibbio. He eats a low kick. Kevin Holland with a big counter and Santiago goes down. That was a back fist. The horn sounds to end round one.

Kevin Holland got the knockdown with a backhand! 💥 #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/95GVUQQDlt — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

Round two begins and Santiago Ponzinibbio appears to have recovered from the late knockdown. Kevin Holland appears happy to stand and trade for now. He lands a good kick and then a jab. ‘Ponz’ with a low kick of his own. Holland swings and misses with a big right hand. He follows that up with a pair of kicks that both land. ‘Trailblazer’ is pressing forward a lot more in this round. His confidence definitely grew with that late knockdown. Ponzinibbio with a pair of low kicks. Holland answers with a three-punch combination. He attempts a low kick, but Santiago checks it. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Santiago Ponzinibbio lands a pair of hard low kicks. Kevin Holland replies with a jab. Another hard low kick from ‘Ponz’. That appeared to hurt ‘Trailblazer’. Still, Holland replies with a low kick of his own. Another good low kick from Santiago. He tries to get into the pocket but eats a crisp jab. Back to low kicks for the Argentine. Two minutes remain in the fight. Holland swings and misses with a left hook. He lands a nice kick to the body. ‘Ponz’ with a punch. Holland counters with a big shot and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 287 Result: Kevin Holland def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via TKO (punch) in Round 3

Who would you like to see Holland fight next following his stoppage victory over Ponzinibbio at tonight’s event in Miami? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!