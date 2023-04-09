UFC 287 Results: Rob Font stops Adrian Yanez in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 287 main card features a key bantamweight bout featuring Adrian Yanez taking on Rob Font.

Font (19-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The 35-year-old veteran is coming off back-to-back decision defeats to Marlon Vera and Jose Aldo respectively.

Meanwhile, Adrian Yanez (16-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Tony Kelley in June of last year. The streaking contender has not lost since November of 2018, when he dropped a split decision to Miles Johns under the LFA banner.

Round one begins and Rob Font comes over the top with a right hand. Adrian Yanez circles back to the center of the Octagon and lands a nice jab and then a right hand. Font replies with a jab. Another good right from Yanez. He lands another that forces Font to take a step back. Another right and then a jab. Font is already wearing it. Big shots from both men. Adrian Yanez with another good right. These guys are standing and banging. Font with a low kick. He lands a big uppercut that wobbles Yanez. Another good combination from Rob Font. He is putting it on Yanez now. Another crisp combo and Yanez goes down. Font with hammer fists on the ground and this one is all over! WOW!

ROB FONT GETS IT DONE IN THE BIGGEST WAY!!@RobSFont with the KO in Round 1! #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/lMuCBwsDqe — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

Official UFC 287 Result: Rob Font def. Adrian Yanez via TKO in Round 1

