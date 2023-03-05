Francis Ngannou reacts after Jon Jones defeats Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title at UFC 285

Former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou clearly tuned in to watch tonight’s UFC 285 main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Jones (27-1 MMA) and Gane (11-2 MMA) collided for the promotion’s vacant world heavyweight title under the bright lights of T-Mobile Arena.

Jon Jones was returning to the Octagon for the first time in over three years this evening. ‘Bones’ had last competed in February of 2020, where he defeated Dominick Reyes to successfully defend the light heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) was most previously seen in action back in September of 2022, where he scored a sensational knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa. That highlight reel finish got former interim heavyweight champion back in the win column, as ‘Bon Gamin’ had previously suffered a decision loss to Francis Ngannou for the unified heavyweight championship at UFC 270.

Tonight’s UFC 285 main event proved to be a one-sided contest. After landing a few good strikes on the feet, Jon Jones was able to get the fight to the floor in the early moments of the opening round. From there, ‘Bones’ went on to secure a fight-ending choke. The result solidified Jones’ status as the GOAT of mixed martial arts.

Official UFC 285 Result: Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane via submission at 2:14 of Round 1

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s heavyweight title fight, Francis Ngannou took to Twitter with the following reaction to the result:

Good job Jonny Boy 👍 Sincerely,

“Good job Jonny Boy 👍 Sincerely, The heavyweight king”

