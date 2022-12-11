UFC 282 Results: Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz fight to a split draw (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 282 is headlined by a fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz for the promotions vacant light heavyweight title.

Tonight’s event was originally slated to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. However, the Czech fighter suffered a severe shoulder injury and was forced to withdraw from the matchup.

With that, the UFC promoted Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev to main event status, with the vacant light heavyweight title up for grabs.

Blachowicz (29-9 MMA), a former light heavyweight champion, is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakić in his most recent effort this past May.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Anthony Smith at UFC 277.

Round one of the UFC 282 main event begins and Jan Blachowicz gets to work with some good low kicks. Magomed Ankalaev answers with a counter right. The Dagestani native with some good punches to the body now. He lands a hard low kick. Blachowicz with a good left hook. Ankalaev goes to the body with a kick. He lands two more front kicks to the body. The former champ comes in with a two-punch combo but gets countered by a right hook on the exit. Round one comes to an end.

Round two of the UFC 282 main event begins and both men are utilizing a lot of kicks early. Magomed Ankalaev with a pair of front kicks. Jan Blachowicz goes high and then lands a solid low kick. He attempts another but it is checked. Blachowicz with another heavy low kick and that seemed to bother Magomed. Jan noticed that and sends another hard kick towards the front knee. This time Ankalaev goes down. He gets up and catches a second kick. He throws the limb aside and lands a jab to the face of the former champion. Blachowicz continues to target the front leg of the Russian. Ankalaev lands a nice right hand and forces the clinch. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third round of the UFC 282 headliner begins and Jan Blachowicz immediately gets back to work with his low kicks. Magomed Ankalaev eats a hard one and buckles. He can’t take too many more of these. Ankalaev with a good left hand and then a crisp jab. Blachowicz continues to chop at the legs. Magomed with another left hook. That strike is answered by a pair of heavy low kicks from Jan Blachowicz. The Russian forces the clinch and pushes Blachowicz against the cage. Ninety seconds remain in round three. Blachowicz breaks free from the cage but Ankalaev swarms him and closes the distance. He scores a late takedown before the horn sounds to end round three.

These leg kicks from Blachowicz are doing serious damage 😬 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/4AdJoeHz13 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

Round four of the UFC 282 main event begins and Magomed Ankalaev quickly forces the clinch. He presses Jan Blachowicz against the cage and works some knees to the thigh. The Dagestani standout looks for a trip takedown and gets it. He begins working from the full guard of Blachowicz. He attempts to scramble but Ankalaev takes his back. Good punches from Magomed and Jan scrambles back to being on the bottom in full guard. More punches to the body and head from Ankalaev. Thirty seconds remain in the round. Magomed lands a big elbow. He postures up and lands some heavy punches. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round begins and Magomed Ankalaev blitzes Jan Blachowicz with a flurry of punches. The former champ trips and falls and now Magomed is back in top position. This is not good for the Polish fighter. Blachowicz looks for a kimura but quickly gives up on the idea. Ankalaev continues to pepper him with short punches to maintain the dominant position. Big shots from the top by Magomed. Jan needs to move here. He is just eating shot after shot to the face. Hard punches and elbows from the Russian standout. Only seconds remain now. Blachowicz remains on his back until the final horn.

The main event will be decided by the judges scorecards – who do you think leaves #UFC282 LHW champion? pic.twitter.com/PcPEK5gvVr — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

Official UFC 282 Result: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jan Blachowicz ends in a split draw (48-47, 46-48, 47-47)

The #UFC282 main event ends in a split draw. pic.twitter.com/ym9PvdFgDs — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

Would you like to see an immediate rematch? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!