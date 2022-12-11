x
Home » MMA News » UFC » Pros react after Paddy Pimblett wins decision over...
MMA NewsJared GordonPaddy PimblettUFCUFC 282

Pros react after Paddy Pimblett wins decision over Jared Gordon at UFC 282: “A terrible night for the integrity of the sport”

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 282 event was co-headlined by a lightweight matchup featuring fan favorite Paddy Pimblett taking on Jared Gordon.

Pimblett (20-3 MMA) was looking to improve his Ultimate Fighting Championship record to 4-0 with a win this evening. In his previous Octagon appearances, ‘The Baddy’ had scored stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt respectively.

As for Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA), the American was coming off a unanimous decision win over former TUF Brazil winner Leonardo Santos in his most recent effort at UFC 278. ‘Flash’ had gone 4-1 over his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC 282 co-main event resulted in a grueling back and forth affair. Both men had success during the three-round contest, but it appeared that ‘Flash’ landed the better volume of significant strikes and controlled the majority of the fight. However, the judges did not see it the same as most fans and analysts and ‘The Baddy’ was awarded the decision victory.

Official UFC 282 Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Jared Gordon by unanimous decison (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pimblett vs. Gordon’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Paddy Pimblett defeating Jared Gordon at UFC 282:

Who would you like to see Paddy Pimblett fight next following his controversial victory over Jared Gordon at tonight’s UFC 282 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleUFC 282 Results: Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon (Highlights)
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv