Pros react after Paddy Pimblett wins decision over Jared Gordon at UFC 282: “A terrible night for the integrity of the sport”

Tonight’s UFC 282 event was co-headlined by a lightweight matchup featuring fan favorite Paddy Pimblett taking on Jared Gordon.

Pimblett (20-3 MMA) was looking to improve his Ultimate Fighting Championship record to 4-0 with a win this evening. In his previous Octagon appearances, ‘The Baddy’ had scored stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt respectively.

As for Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA), the American was coming off a unanimous decision win over former TUF Brazil winner Leonardo Santos in his most recent effort at UFC 278. ‘Flash’ had gone 4-1 over his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC 282 co-main event resulted in a grueling back and forth affair. Both men had success during the three-round contest, but it appeared that ‘Flash’ landed the better volume of significant strikes and controlled the majority of the fight. However, the judges did not see it the same as most fans and analysts and ‘The Baddy’ was awarded the decision victory.

Official UFC 282 Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Jared Gordon by unanimous decison (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pimblett vs. Gordon’ below:

Let’s go Flash ⚡️⚡️ — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

Let’s get it I fw Paddy but JG is da homie!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

Gotta rock with New York on this one! Let’s get it Jared Gordon! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

How crazy so many ppl in the UFC crowd are wearing wigs like Paddy’s hair! #ufc282 — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) December 11, 2022

Plz give me the paddy fight 🙏🙏🙏 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

Good round I’ll say 10-9 JG — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

Gordon has to feel confident winning the grappling exchanges aswell as what’s happening on the feet. #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

Paddy might need to pull a Hail Mary in the third! #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

1-1 Jared lfg — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

He fighting a 145lber — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 11, 2022

I’m back what a fight! 3rd round win gives you the winner 🏆 🏆🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 11, 2022

This paddy fella has got a chin on him #ufc282 — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) December 11, 2022

This could be all over the place #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Paddy Pimblett defeating Jared Gordon at UFC 282:

Jared won. Give him the fight — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) December 11, 2022

Bruh?

You lost that fight 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 11, 2022

Jared with W no more terrance vs paddy 😢 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

🥱 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 11, 2022

if i don’t finish Paddy Pimblett in under 2 mins i’ll retire and delete all social media forever plus give everyone who likes this 1k each. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 11, 2022

That shit was close Af stop with the 🧢 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) December 11, 2022

Someone in the back with a ski mask cause that was a robbery there’s no way that’s a unanimous decision — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

Wow that was a clear robbery. Embarrassing judging — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 11, 2022

A terrible night for the integrity of the sport. Jared Gordon won that fight. — Joe Solecki (@JoeSolecki) December 11, 2022

