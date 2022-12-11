Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jan Blachowicz ends in a split draw at UFC 282

Tonight’s UFC 282 was headlined by a fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz for the promotions vacant light heavyweight title.

The pay-per-view fight card was originally slated to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. However, the Czech fighter suffered a severe shoulder injury and was forced to withdraw from the matchup.

With that, the UFC promoted Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev to main event status, with the vacant light heavyweight title up for grabs.

Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA), a former light heavyweight champion, was coming off a third-round TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakić in his most previous effort this past May.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (19-1-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Anthony Smith at UFC 277.

Tonight’s UFC 282 main event proved to be a grueling twenty-five minute affair. Jan Blachowicz found a ton of success with his kicks in the early rounds, battering Magomed Ankalaev’s front leg on frequent occasion. However, the Russian standout would begin to turn the tide in his favor in the championship rounds, utilizing a strong grappling gameplan to overwhelm the Pole. After five rounds of back and forth action the fight went to the judges’ scorecards for decision.

Official UFC 282 Result: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jan Blachowicz ends in a split draw (48-47, 46-48, 47-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ankalaev vs. Blachowicz’ below:

Usually when people are in training camp they stay away from me but Ankalaev was the only one to call me out for 2 rounds last week of training camp. He really wants this title#UFC282 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 11, 2022

Is that an orbital issue on Magomed? #UFC282 #calabasasfightcompanion — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) December 11, 2022

Damn right 39 is a great year 😊#UFC282 — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) December 11, 2022

Woolly mammoth bones — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022

I’m the first to win a title fight via DQ. But this might be the first title fight won by leg kicks! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

When Ankalaev moves forward it takes the kicks away from Yan. #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

Close round 3. But I have it 2 rounds a piece going into the 5th. Anybody’s fight! #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

2-2 going into the 5th ? #UFC282 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 11, 2022

I’m a go on a limb here and say it’s 3-1 Ankalaev! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

Fuck it one more round — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 11, 2022

Congratulations on digging deep and winning a championship on no legs!! I got a class to do in March then I got a scholarship for you too my guy!!!#imcoming #strapseason #2023 #mytime — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

Wtf. Who gets the belt then lol #UFC282 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 11, 2022

Holy crap it was a draw — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022

No freaking way it's a Draw 😳#UFC282 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 11, 2022

I think Ankalaev won — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 11, 2022

Bro!!! Thank god we didn’t need judges for the first 10 fights! What are they doing! #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

Alright I’m really done scoring fights!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

As I fighter I feel very bad for Ankalaev, knowing that these judges would never step inside the cage themselves and at least cut weight once in their life and they’re making bulshit decisions like this …#Ankalaev #AndNew 🥇 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 11, 2022

