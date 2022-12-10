UFC 282: ‘Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC 282 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev.

Tonight’s event was originally slated to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. However, the Czech fighter suffered a severe shoulder injury and was forced to withdraw from the matchup.

With that, the UFC promoted Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev to main event status, with the vacant light heavyweight title up for grabs.

Blachowicz (29-9 MMA), a former light heavyweight champion, is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakić in his most recent effort this past May.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Anthony Smith at UFC 277.

UFC 282 is co-headlined by a lightweight matchup featuring fan favorite Paddy Pimblett taking on Jared Gordon.

Pimblett (19-3 MMA) has gone 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2021. During that stretch ‘The Baddy’ has scored stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt.

As for Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA), the American is coming off a unanimous decision win over former TUF Brazil winner Leonardo Santos in his most recent effort at UFC 278. ‘Flash’ has gone 4-1 over his past five fights overall.

Also featured on tonight’s main event lineup is a middleweight matchup between Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis.

Till (18-4-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Liverpool native suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson in his most recent Octagon appearance back in September of 2021.

Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis (17-2 MMA) enters UFC 282 sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Brad Tavares back at UFC 276. The South African has gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2020.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 282 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev –

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon –

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono –

Dricus du Plessis vs. Darren Till –

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria –

UFC 282 Televised Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus –

Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr. –

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula –

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley –

UFC 282 Early Prelims (6pm EST on ESPN+)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez –

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva –

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 282 main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!