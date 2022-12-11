Pros react after Jairzinho Rozenstruik demolishes Chris Daukaus at UFC 282

A heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus served as one of the featured prelims for tonight’s UFC 282 event.

Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes in his two most previous Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (12-6 MMA) was coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Derrick Lewis and the aforementioned Curtis Blaydes in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, the Philadelphia native had put together a five-fight win streak.

Tonight’s UFC 282 heavyweight contest lasted mere seconds. Jairzinho Rozenstruik rocked Chris Daukaus with a big right hand right off the hop and proceeded to swarm the Philly native with punches. A final left hand forced to the referee to step in and call a stop to the action.

Official UFC 282 Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Chris Daukaus via TKO at 0:23 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Rozenstruik vs. Daukaus’ below:

Biggie is coming to take off his head I don’t expect this to go the distance — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

Rozenstruik has the most powerful jab in MMA! #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

I told you 🔥🔥🔥 huge first round ko let’s go biggie!!! — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

That was fast. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 11, 2022

Sheesh 😬 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

Who would you like to see Jairzinho Rozenstruik fight next following his TKO victory over Chris Daukaus at tonight’s UFC 282 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!