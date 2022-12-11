UFC 282 Results: Ilia Topuria submits Bryce Mitchell in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 282 main event lineup features a featherweight matchup between Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria.

Mitchell (15-0 MMA) enters the contest sporting a perfect record of 6-0 inside of the Octagon. ‘Thug Nasty’ is coming off a win over Edson Barboza in his most recent effort at March’s UFC 272 event.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria (12-0 MMA) also enters tonight’s pay-per-view lineup rocking a perfect record of 4-0 inside the UFC. ‘El Matador’ is coming off three straight knockout victories, his latest coming against Jai Herbert back in March.

Tonight’s featherweight matchup begins and Bryce Mitchell comes out quickly with a front kick to the body. Both men are throwing heavy leather early. Ilia with a good punch. He lands a low kick that forces Mitchell to the canvas. Bryce is back up and has switches stances at least temporarily. Ilia Topuria with a hard jab up the middle. ‘Thug Nasty’ with another front kick to the body. Topuria with a right. Mitchell answers with a left. Another hard right from Ilia. Bryce shoots for a takedown but it is not there. There was a clash of heads there and Mitchell now has a bad cut. Still, he is able to land a right hand and then shoot in on a takedown attempt. He presses Ilia Topuria against the cage and then slams him down. Topuria gets right back up to his feet and then breaks free. Mitchell with a nice shot to the body. Ilia Topuria with a big right hand and then another. He looks for a huge left but misses. Bryce Mitchell with a hook kick. He lands a combination and then picks up a single leg takedown. Mitchell is working from half guard now and the crowd chants “USA”.

Round two begins and Ilia Topuria is quickly back to work with punches. Bryce Mitchell shoots for the takedown but can’t get it. Topuria breaks free and lands a combination. Mitchell forces the clinch and lands a pair of decent shots. He shoots in again but fails to get the fight to the ground. ‘Thug Nasty’ with a combination that appears to stun Ilia Topuria. He comes forward but then gets clipped with a right hand and goes down. Topuria jumps on the back of Mitchell and starts raining down shots. Bryce scrambles up to his feet. Ilia greets him with a pair of punches and then throws him down to the canvas. He begins unloading ground and pound. He switches to an arm triangle and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 282 Result: Ilia Topuria def. Bryce Mitchell via submission in Round 2

