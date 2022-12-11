Pros react after Ilia Topuria hands Bryce Mitchell his first loss at UFC 282

Tonight’s UFC 282 main event lineup featured a featherweight matchup between Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria.

Mitchell (15-1 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a perfect record of 6-0 inside of the Octagon. ‘Thug Nasty’ was coming off a win over Edson Barboza in his most previous effort at March’s UFC 272 event.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA) had also entered tonight’s pay-per-view lineup rocking a perfect record of 4-0 inside the UFC. ‘El Matador’ was coming off three straight knockout victories, his latest coming against Jai Herbert back in March.

Tonight’s featherweight matchup proved to be a coming out party for Topuria. ‘El Matador’ was able to get the better of Bryce Mitchell both in the standup and on the ground and looked absolutely phenomenal on route to a second-round submission win. Ilia forced ‘Thug Nasty’ to tap with an arm-triangle choke.

Official UFC 282 Result: Ilia Topuria def. Bryce Mitchell via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Mitchell vs. Topuria’ below:

This next fight might b the best one of the night — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 11, 2022

Im pumped !!! Lets go — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 11, 2022

If Bryce wins, Bryan owes me $800. Topuria wins, I owe Bryan $500 #UFC282 #calabasasfightcompanion — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) December 11, 2022

Is it me or are these UFC commentators really fluffing the shit out of this card? — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 11, 2022

These feints by both men will play a big part in landing something. #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

Round one Topuria. Brice needs to take him down early — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 11, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Ilia Topuria defeating Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282:

No one has been able to do anything close to that to Bryce Mitchell so far! Extremely impressive by Topuria #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

Topuria would fxck up Paddy it’s not even close — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

Has his own tattoo too! Man’s legit!!! #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

Might as well give @bryancallen my wallet at this point #UFC282 #calabasasfightcompanion — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) December 11, 2022

What a performance!!! — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 11, 2022

Ilia Topuria would kill Paddy Pimblett — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 11, 2022

Topuria is a problem — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

