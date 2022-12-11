x
Pros react after Ilia Topuria hands Bryce Mitchell his first loss at UFC 282

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 282 main event lineup featured a featherweight matchup between Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria.

Mitchell (15-1 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a perfect record of 6-0 inside of the Octagon. ‘Thug Nasty’ was coming off a win over Edson Barboza in his most previous effort at March’s UFC 272 event.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA) had also entered tonight’s pay-per-view lineup rocking a perfect record of 4-0 inside the UFC. ‘El Matador’ was coming off three straight knockout victories, his latest coming against Jai Herbert back in March.

Tonight’s featherweight matchup proved to be a coming out party for Topuria. ‘El Matador’ was able to get the better of Bryce Mitchell both in the standup and on the ground and looked absolutely phenomenal on route to a second-round submission win. Ilia forced ‘Thug Nasty’ to tap with an arm-triangle choke.

Official UFC 282 Result: Ilia Topuria def. Bryce Mitchell via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Mitchell vs. Topuria’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Ilia Topuria defeating Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282:

