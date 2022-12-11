UFC 282 Bonus Report: Eleven fighters take home an extra $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC 282 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev.

Tonight’s highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight proved to be a grueling twenty-five-minute affair. Jan Blachowicz found a ton of success with his kicks in the early rounds, battering Magomed Ankalaev’s front leg on frequent occasion. However, the Russian standout would begin to turn the tide in his favor in the championship rounds, utilizing a strong grappling gameplan to overwhelm the Pole. After five rounds of back-and-forth action the fight went to the judges’ scorecards for decision. The ruling was a split draw.

The co-main event of UFC 282 featured a lightweight fight between fan favorite Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon.. The bout resulted in what many feel was a robbery. Both men had success during the three-round contest, but it appeared that ‘Flash’ landed the better volume of significant strikes and controlled the majority of the fight. However, the judges did not see it the same as most fans and analysts and ‘The Baddy’ was awarded the decision victory.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that eleven fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Middleweight fighters Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling back and forth war on today’s UFC 282 main card. The South African wound up winning the fight by third round submission (see that here).

Performance of the night: Cameron Saaiman earned an extra $50k for his third-round TKO victory over Steven Koslow.

Performance of the night: T.J. Brown pocketed an extra $50k for his third-round submission victory over Erik Silva.

Performance of the night: Billy Quarantillo earned an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Alexander Hernandez.

Performance of the night: Chris Curtis pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Joaquin Buckley.

Performance of the night: Edmen Shahbazyan earned an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Dalcha Lungiambula.

Performance of the night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik pocketed an extra $50k for his 23-second TKO victory over Chris Daukaus.

Performance of the night: Raul Rosas Jr. earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Jay Perrin in tonight’s UFC 282 featured prelim.

Performance of the night: Ilia Topuria pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission win over Bryce Mitchell.

Performance of the night: Santiago Ponzinibbio earned an extra $50k for his third-round TKO victory over Alex Morono.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 282 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!