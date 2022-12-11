Darren Till reacts following submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282

Darren Till has reacted after suffering a third-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at tonight’s UFC 282 event in Las Vegas.

Till (18-5-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Liverpool native had suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson in his most previous Octagon appearance back in September of 2021.

Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis (18-2 MMA) walked into UFC 282 sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Brad Tavares back at UFC 276. The South African had gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2020.

Tonight’s middleweight matchup proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. After Dricus scored 60 unanswered strikes in round one, Darren Till was seemingly able to turn the tide in his favor in round two. However, after landing a big takedown in round three, Du Plessis was quickly able to lock up a fight-ending rear-naked choke (see that here). Till quickly tapped and the fight was over.

Official UFC 282 Result: Dricus du Plessis def. Darren Till via submission (RNC) in Round 3

The setback marked Till’s fifth in his past six Octagon appearances. Given his recent rough stretch, and the fact that ‘The Gorilla’ believed he suffered a torn ACL in the loss, many fans thought this might be it for the Liverpool standout.

However, Till took to social media soon after the fight and assured fans he would be back.

Darren Till says he will be back after suffering his third straight defeat at UFC 282 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/olWV5nTDEO — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 11, 2022

“I’ll be back at some point, love yas!” – Till captioned the photo.

