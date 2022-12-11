Dana White reacts to Paddy Pimblett’s decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282: “Gordon had a terrible gameplan against Paddy”

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett’s decision victory over Jared Gordon in tonight’s UFC 282 co-main event.

Pimblett (20-3 MMA) was looking to improve his Ultimate Fighting Championship record to 4-0 with a win this evening. In his previous Octagon appearances, ‘The Baddy’ had scored stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt respectively.

As for Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA), the American was coming off a unanimous decision win over former TUF Brazil winner Leonardo Santos in his most previous effort at UFC 278. ‘Flash’ had gone 4-1 over his past five fights overall prior to tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC 282 co-main event resulted in a grueling back and forth affair. Both men had success during the three-round contest, but it appeared that ‘Flash’ landed the better volume of significant strikes and controlled the majority of the fight. However, the judges (and apparently Dana White) did not see it the same as most fans and analysts, as ‘The Baddy’ ultimately was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 282 Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Jared Gordon by unanimous decison (29-28 x3)

Immediately following the conclusion of tonight’s light heavyweight main event, UFC President Dana White spoke to reporters at the post-fight press conference.

One of the first questions he was asked was what he thoughts of the decision in the Paddy Pimblett – Jared Gordon fight. White responded with the following:

“Jared Gordon had a terrible gameplan against Paddy Pimblett. He shouldn’t have coasted through the third round thinking he was up on the scorecards.”

Dana White swiftly turned attention to the UFC 282 main event and provided the following criticism.

“The main event was terrible. I started to zone out after three rounds.”

What do you think of the comment made by the UFC boss following the conclusion of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!