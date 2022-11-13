UFC 281 Results: Ryan Spann KO’s Dominick Reyes (Video)

Dominick Reyes makes his highly anticipated return to the Octagon at tonight’s UFC 281 event for a bout with Ryan Spann.
Reyes (12-4 MMA) decided to take a lengthy hiatus from the sport following his brutal knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka in May of 2021. That setback had marked ‘The Devastator’s’ third in a row, as he was previously knocked out by Jan Blachowicz and outpointed by Jon Jones. Prior to that rough stretch, Dominick had gone a perfect 12-0 which included wins over Chris Weidman, Ovince Saint Preux and Volkan Oezdemir.
Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (21-7 MMA) was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC Vegas 54 event, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Ion Cutelaba. Prior to that win, ‘Superman’ was coming off a submission defeat at the hands of Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith.
Ryan Spann missed weight by 0.6lbs on Friday, and thus tonight’s matchup is considered a catchweight contest.
Round one begins and Ryan Spann comes forward quickly. Reyes keeps him at bay with a kick to the body. Spann with a big right hand. Reyes answers with a huge left. The fighters clinch up and then separate. Big shots by both men. Spann lands another left. ‘The Devastator’ hits the deck. Spann with a follow up shot and this one is all over! WOW!
Official UFC 281 Result: Ryan Spann def. Dominick Reyes via KO in Round 1
Who would you like to see Spann fight next following his KO victory over Reyes this evening in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!