UFC 281 Results: Chris Gutierrez KO’s Frankie Edgar (Video)

MMA legend Frankie Edgar will make his final walk to the cage this evening at UFC 281 for a bantamweight bout with Chris Gutierrez.
Edgar (24-10-1 MMA) will enter the Octagon looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. Prior to those setbacks, ‘The Answer’ was coming off a split-decision win over Pedro Munhoz.
Meanwhile, Chris Gutierrez (18-4-2 MMA) most recently competed back in March of this year, scoring a second-round TKO victory over Danaa Batgerel. ‘El Guapo’ has gone 6-0-1 over his last seven appearances overall.
Round one of this bantamweight scrap begins and Frankie Edgar quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Chris Gutierrez hits him with a low kick. Edgar returns fire with a low kick of his own. The bantamweights trade low kicks again. Gutierrez with a spinning back fist that lands clean. He follows that up with a big low kick and a jab. Edgar returns fire with a low kick. Another hard kick from Gutierrez. He follows that up with a left hook. Edgar tries to close the distance with a high kick. A huge knee from Chris Gutierrez and Frankie is out cold. Wow.
Official UFC 281 Result: Chris Gutierrez def. Frankie Edgar via KO in Round 1
