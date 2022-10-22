UFC 280 Results: Belal Muhammad TKO’s Sean Brady (Video)

A key welterweight bout between Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady serves as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 280 event.

Muhammad (21-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak but has gone undefeated over his past eight Octagon appearances overall. ‘Remember the name’ is coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Vicente Luque in his most recent effort this past April. Six of Belal’s past seven victories have come by way of decision.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady enters UFC 280 sporting a perfect professional record of 15-0. The Philadelphia native is coming off a unanimous decision win over Michael Chiesa in his most previous effort. Prior to that, the 29-year-old earned back-to-back submission wins over Christian Aguilera and Jake Matthews respectively.

Tonight’s UFC 280 featured prelim begins resulted in a solid back and forth affair. Both men landed heavy shots in round one but it was ‘Remember The Name’ who swung the tide in his favor in the second frame. Muhammad unleashed a plethora of heavy shots on the previously undefeated Brady which ultimately led the referee to step in and stop the contest.

here’s the clip but it’s still fuck Belal pic.twitter.com/2q7MstXaAq — fire mma (@firemmatweets) October 22, 2022

Official UFC 280 Result: Belal Muhammad def. Sean Brady via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Muhammad fight next following his TKO victory over Brady this evening in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

