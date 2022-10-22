UFC 280 Results: Beneil Dariush defeats Mateusz Gamrot (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 280 main card features a highly anticipated lightweight matchup between Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot.

Dariush (22-4-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 262. Prior to that, the 33-year-old was coming off a split decision win over Carlos Diego Ferreira, which was preceded by back-to-back KO victories over Drakkar Klose and Scott Holtzman.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (21-2 MMA) enters UFC 280 on a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Arman Tsarukyan this past June. ‘Gamer’ suffered his lone career loss in his Octagon debut when he dropped a split decision to Guram Kutateladze.

Round one begins and Mateusz Gamrot throws a right hand and then shoots for a takedown. Dariush avoids and lands a left kick to the body. Another shot from ‘Gamer’ and after a scramble he takes top position. Beneil Dariush looks for a leg lock in an attempt to sweep his opponent. Another scramble and we are back on the feet. Dariush misses with a combination. He lands a good low kick. Gamrot with a nice counter right. Beneil with a kick but Mateusz catches it and takes the fight to the floor. Dariush rolls for a heel hook and then transitions for a kneebar on the opposite leg. ‘Gamer’ escapes and the fight is back on the feet. Gamrot has Dariush’s back and is attempting to drag him back down. Beneil scrambles free from the clinch but Gamrot is right back in on another takedown. Beneil Dariush breaks free and lands a kick to the body. Mateusz Gamrot with a front kick that partially connects. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Dariush comes forward with ab body kick. Mateusz Gamrot shoots for a takedown but Beneil defends and circles out. Dariush lands a front kick to the body. He looks to come over the top with a left hand but gets countered with a nice right from the Pole. A takedown attempt from Gamrot but Dariush keeps the fight standing. The fighters exchange jabs. Dariush is starting to find his range. He lands a good combination. ‘Gamer’ shoots for a takedown but once again Beneil defends the shot. He circles and lands a nice kick to the body of ‘Gamer’. Another good kick from Beneil Dariush. A counter right hand lands for Gamrot. He shoots for a takedown and gets it right at the final horn.

The third and final round of this UFC 280 lightweight matchup begins and Mateusz Gamrot is quickly in on a takedown attempt. Beneil Dariush defends and then lands a knee on the exit. A hard low kick now from Dariush. ‘Gamer’ misses with a high kick. Beneil comes over the top with a left that misses. He lands a follow up right hand. A good straight left from the veteran. Gamrot needs to do something here. He shoots for a takedown but once again Beniel Dariush is doing an amazing job of defending. A huge left from Dariush drops Gamrot. The Pole is back to his feet but that was a significant strike. Under a minute to go and ‘Gamer’ lands a short left. He leaps in with a flying knee. The fight hits the floor and there is another wild scramble. Gamrot looks for a choke but Dariush breaks free and gets back to his feet. He lands another left to close out the fight.

Official UFC 280 Result: Beneil Dariush def. Mateusz Gamrot by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Dariush fight next following his decision victory over Gamrot this evening in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

