UFC 277 Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Derrick Lewis in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 277 main card features a highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and fan favorite Derrick Lewis.

Pavlovich (15-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins coming by way of first round TKO. In his most recent effort this past March, the Russian defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov.

As for Derrick Lewis (26-9 MMA), ‘The Black Beast‘ will be looking to rebound when he takes to the Octagon this evening. Lewis is coming off a knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa in his most recent effort this past February.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Round one begins and Derrick Lewis quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Sergei Pavlovich puts ‘The Black Beast’ on his backfoot with some pressure. Big combinations from the Russian. He has Lewis hurt. More shots and Derrick goes down. Ground and pound now from Pavlovich and the referee steps in and calls a stop to the contest. That looked like it was a bit of an early stoppage as Lewis appeared to be getting back to his feet.

Official UFC 277 Result: Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis via TKO at 0:55 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Sergei Pavlovich fight next following his TKO victory over Lewis this evening in Texas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below