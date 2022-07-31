Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev stops Anthony Smith at UFC 277

Tonight’s UFC 277 main card was kicked off by a key light heavyweight contest between Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith.

Ankalaev (18-1 MMA) had entered the bout boasting an eight-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos back in March.

Meanwhile, Anthony Smith (36-17) had entered tonight’s UFC 277 event sporting a three-fight win streak, with all three of those victories coming by way of stoppage. ‘Lionheart’ ha scored a submission win over Ryan Spann in his most previous effort last September.

Tonight’s ‘Ankalaev vs. Smith’ resulted in a second round finish for the Russian standout. Magomed Ankalaev appeared to edge out the first round over Anthony Smith, and ‘Lionheart’ was seen limping back to his corner. In the early moments of round two it was clear that Smith had sustained an injury as he was desperately attempting to get the fight to the floor. Eventually Ankalaev took top position and promptly finished Smith off with ground and pound.

Official UFC 277 Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Anthony Smith via TKO (punches) in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ankalaev vs. Smith’ below:

Anthony looks super relaxed in his walk out! #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

Hmm LHW 👀. I think the Russian got this — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

Booo! — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) July 31, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Magomed Ankalaev defeating Anthony Smith at UFC 277:

That’s a shame it ended that way — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

Those hammer fists were hard 💥 💥💥 #UFC277 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

The ankle injury could have came at the end of round 1 when Anthony was blocking the kicks off his back. #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

A lot of 205ers are about to get exposed real soon!!!#Imcoming #7days — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 31, 2022

Feeling cute , might fight 205 later ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 31, 2022

Who would you like to see Magomed Ankalaev fight next following his TKO victory over Anthony Smith this evening in Dallas? Do you think the Russian standout is ready for a title shot at 205lbs? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!