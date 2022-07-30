UFC 277: ‘Pena vs. Nunes 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Texas for tonight’s UFC 277 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2.

Pena (11-4 MMA) and Nunes (21-5 MMA) originally collided at last December’s at UFC 269 event, where ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ scored one of the biggest upsets in MMA history dethroning ‘The Lioness’ with a second round TKO victory.

That setback served as Amanda Nunes’ first loss since 2014 and snapped her incredible twelve-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Julianna Pena will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak. Prior to her shocking upset over Nunes last winter, Pena was coming off a third round knockout victory over Sara McMann.

UFC 277 is co-headlined by a rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the promotions interim flyweight world title.

Moreno (19-6-2 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after surrendering the flyweight championship to Deiveson Figueiredo in his most recent effort at UFC 270. Prior to that setback, ‘The Assassin Baby’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten going 5-0-2.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France (24-9 MMA) enters UFC 277 boasting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision win over Askar Askarov. The Kiwi had previously collided with Moreno at UFC 245 in December of 2019, dropping a unanimous decision.

Also featured on tonight’s main card features a highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and hometown favorite Derrick Lewis.

Pavlovich (15-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins coming by way of first round TKO. In his most recent effort this past March, the Russian defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov.

As for Derrick Lewis (26-9 MMA), ‘The Black Beast’ will be looking to rebound when he takes to the Octagon this evening. Lewis is coming off a knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa in his most recent effort this past February.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 277 Main Card (10 pm EST on PPV)

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena –

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France –

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis –

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez –

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith –

UFC 277 Prelims (8pm EST on ABC, ESPN+)

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Alex Morono –

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves –

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab –

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia –

UFC 277 Early Prelims (6pm EST on ESPN+)

Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt –

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim –

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria –

Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 277 main event rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!