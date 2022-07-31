Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. cancelled, ‘The Problem Child’ issues apology

Jake Paul will no longer be fighting Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6th at Madison Square Garden.

Paul (5-0) was slated to face his biggest test to date in the form of Rahman Jr. (12-1) next month in New York.

The son of former heavyweight champ Hasim Rahman had agreed to fight ‘The Problem Child’ after Paul’s original opponent Tommy Fury was denied entry into the U.S. and forced to pullout of the contest.

Unfortunately for boxing fans, the Paul – Rahman Jr. fight has now been called off, this after the latter apparently refused to make the contractual weight of 200lbs.

Most Valuable Promotions issued the following statement announcing that fight was off due to alleged weight deception.

Jake Paul took to Twitter where he issued the following apology to boxing fans, this while blasting both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.

First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans. https://t.co/0q6MxqG3XJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 31, 2022

Jake Paul is coming off back-to-back victories over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, the second of which was a devastating knockout. Prior to his bouts with ‘The Chosen One’, the YouTube sensation had rattled off victories over Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and AnEsonGib.

Meanwhile, Hasim Rahman Jr. was looking to rebound after suffering his first career loss by way of TKO loss to James McKenzie Morrison back in April.

Who would you like to see Jake Paul fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!