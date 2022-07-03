UFC 276 Results: Bryan Barberena TKO’s Robbie Lawler (Video)

A welterweight bout between former division champion Robbie Lawler and Bryan Barberena takes place on the main card of UFC 276.

Lawler (29-15 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Nick Diaz via TKO at September’s UFC 266 event. That win had snapped a four-fight losing skid for the ‘Ruthless’ one.

Meanwhile, Bryan Barberena (17-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Matt Brown. ‘Bam Bam’ has gone 3-3 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of this welterweight bout begins and Robbie Lawler is targeting the body early and often. He lands a nice left hand and then a big right. Bryan Barberena counters with a big right of his own. He follows that up with a jab. Lawler with a big right hook. These boys are throwing leather. ‘Ruthless’ with a huge uppercut and then a left hand over the top. Barberena attacks the body of the former champion with punches. Robbie Lawler with a big left. Bryan Barberena answers with a right. He continues to work the body of Lawler. ‘Ruthless’ with a big uppercut. Now both men are unloading body shots. Barberena with a nice standing elbow. Lawler answers with a big combination. ‘Bam Bam’ with a left hand. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this welterweight fight begins and Bryan Barberena comes forward with a low kick and then a right hand. Robbie Lawler attacks the body but is then kept at bay by the Jab of ‘Bam Bam’. The former welterweight champion is starting to find a home for his right jab. That appeared to stun Barberena. Robbie continues to push forward. Bryan sneaks in a left hook. Lawler continues to pepper his opponent with the jab. Barberena’s face is busted up. Still, he is throwing back punches and now has Lawler backing up. A big elbow from ‘Bam Bam’. Lawler finally lands a punch but gets countered by a hook. Big shots now and Lawler is rocked. Barberena moves in with some standing elbows. This is a war. Robbie Lawler is wearing some damage now. ‘Bam Bam’ with huge shots. This one is all over!

Official UFC 276 Result: Bryan Barberena def. Robbie Lawler via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Barberena fight next following his TKO victory over Lawler this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

