UFC 273 | Pro fighters make their picks for Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

On the main card of UFC 273, a very intriguing welterweight matchup goes down as Gilbert Burns takes on the undefeated and hyped-up, Khamzat Chimaev. Heading into the fight, Burns is a +375 underdog while the Swede is a massive -510 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. While the majority of pros are picking Chimaev, some think the odds for the contest are off, believing Burns can make this is a tough fight and possibly get the win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev:

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC featherweight champion: I see Chimaev, he truly is the real deal and people will be blown away by his performance against Burns. I have a feeling he will be able to manhandle him.

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev for sure. He is a bigger body, better wrestler, and has more power. He could wrestle himself into submission but Gilbert has struggled against wrestlers.

Ian Garry, UFC welterweight: Dude, it’s a huge fight. Gilbert is an animal and then you have Khamzat who is the most talked-about fighter and no one really knows how good he is. It’s a tough fight for both guys because a wrestler vs a grappler is always tough but it’s interesting. Both guys are going to bang, and I don’t think Khamzat isn’t scared of Gilbert’s grappling and Gilbert isn’t scared of Khamzat’s wrestling. Obviously, I think During goes out there and smashes him but I don’t think it’s an easy fight for either guy.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Gilbert Burns, this is too much of a step up for Chimaev.

Ike Villanueva, UFC light heavyweight: Chimaev is the future, that kid has got it. I like his style, he has power, dominates wrestling and his strength will allow him to dominate Burns.

Tristan Connelly, UFC featherweight: We are all wondering just how good Chimaev is. I’m going with Chimaev, he seems like the real deal but I don’t think it will be a blowout as some may think.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going to go with Chimaev, while it’s a very tough fight, I think he’s the real deal. I saw him in Vegas and he can wrestle and has a ton of power, it will be a great fight but I’m sticking with the hype train.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Burns, he is so good on the ground and can cause some problems for Chimaev.

Gabe Green, UFC welterweight: It’s such a tough one and will be a fun one to watch. I’ll say Chimaev but I truly don’t know.

Danny Sabatello, Bellator bantamweight: Burns shocked everybody and beats Chimaev and derails the hype train.

Fighters picking Gilbert Burns: Ian Garry, Terrance McKinney, Vinc Pichel, Danny Sabatello

Fighters picking Khamzat Chimaev: Alexander Volkanovski, Stephen Thompson, Ike Villanueva, Tristan Connelly, Dustin Jacoby, Gabe Green

