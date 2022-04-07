UFC to debut new “Fan Bonus Of The Night” at Saturday’s pay-per-view event

UFC is going to debut a new ‘Fan Bonus of the Night’ this weekend, Saturday April 9th in Jacksonville, Florida, at the UFC 273 pay-per-view event.

The UFC and their new sponsor Crypto.com are adding the extra incentive for the fighters.

UFC President Dana White issued a press release:

“Crypto.com has been an official UFC partner for less than a year, and I’m telling you they are already one of the best partners we’ve ever had. They’re constantly coming up with new ideas about how we can work together to connect with the fans. This new Fan Bonus of the Night is an awesome way to get fans more engaged in our events while rewarding the fighters for bad-ass performances.”

Taking to Twitter ‘MMA Fighting‘ made the announcement:

“UFC to debut ‘Fan Bonus of the Night’ paid in Bitcoin. Beginning at UFC 273 a ‘Fan Bonus of the Night’ award that will be decided via global fan vote, with the winners receiving a five-figure bonus in Bitcoin.”

Apparently there will be three cryptocurrency bonuses awarded, with the 1st place fighter earning $30K, the second $20K and the third place fighter earning $10K.

Fans can vote up to three times per pay-per-view on Crypto.com/FanBonus, with the voting window opening at the start of the PPV preliminary card and ending one hour after the conclusion of the main card.

The UFC will still maintain traditional bonuses for ‘Fight of the Night‘ and ‘Performance of the Night’ winners.

Will you be voting on ‘Fan Bonus of the Night’ this weekend? Do you agree with the added incentive for fighters? Are you happy that you will get your say on which fighters deserve and will get the extra $$$?