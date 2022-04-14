UFC 273 medical suspensions: Korean Zombie gets just 14 days, one fighter out indefinitely

The UFC 273 medical suspensions have been revealed and Korean Zombie did not get the lengthy suspension that some may have thought.

In the main event of UFC 273 last Saturday from Jacksonville, Korean Zombie was facing Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title. From the get-go, it was clear Volkanovski was a step ahead of the challenger and he ended up getting a fourth-round TKO win. In the fight, Zombie absorbed 138 significant strikes and 158 total strikes.

Even though the main event was one-sided, on the medical suspensions Korean Zombie will only sit for 14 days. To only add to the surprise was the fact Volkanovski got the same suspension of 14 days. The two-week suspension was also the lowest of any fighter on the card with the longest suspension going to Tecia Torres who is out indefinitely.

The full UFC 273 medical suspensions were revealed by the Florida State Athletic Commission.

UFC 273 medical suspensions:

Alexander Volkanovski: 14 days

Korean Zombie: 14 days

Aljamain Sterling: 30 days

Petr Yan: 45 days

Khamzat Chimaev: 30 days

Mackenzie Dern: 30 days

Tecia Torres: Indefinite

Mark Madsen: 30 days

Anthony Hernandez: 30 days

Aspen Ladd: 45 days

Jared Vanderaa: 30 days

Kay Hansen: 30 days

Julio Arce: 30 days

Daniel Santos: 30 days

At first glance, giving the exact same suspension as Volkanovski is a surprise. Zombie was badly beaten up. Along with that, other commissions usually have a set 60-day suspension when someone sufferers a knockout loss but the Florida State Athletic Commission decided not to.

In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling edged out Petr Yan by decision to defend his belt and got a 30-day sit. Petr Yan, meanwhile, will be medically suspended for 45 days. Most fighters got 30-day suspensions with Aspen Ladd getting 45-days. Raquel Pennington, Ian Garry, Darian Weeks, and Aleksei Oleinik all did not receive a suspension.

Are you surprised by the UFC 273 medical suspensions, which saw Korean Zombie only suspended for 14 days?