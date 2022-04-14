Aljamain Sterling requests a sit down with Dana White following callout from Jose Aldo

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has teased a showdown with Jose Aldo following the latter’s callout.

Last Saturday night at UFC 273, Aljamain Sterling shocked the world by grinding out a split decision win over rival Petr Yan. While some did score the fight for “No Mercy”, nobody can deny that “Funk Master” performed above and beyond what many had expected of him.

Now, Sterling is expected to move on from his rivalry with Yan in the name of pursuing fresh challenges at 135 pounds.

As per the following exchange, the legend that is Jose Aldo may well be on his radar.

.@danawhite Hey man, when are we having a sit down? We clearly have a lot to discuss… PS: Go watch the first round again. You are WRONG!@OrenHodak @vaynersports https://t.co/qNs7FySBtr — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 14, 2022

Aldo: “@funkmasterMMA u said I would be next on merit and I’m here accepting your challenge, @danawhite send me the contract soon before he changes his mind!!”

While Aldo has already fought and lost to Petr Yan in pursuit of the bantamweight crown, he’s gone on a three-fight win streak recently to reaffirm his status as one of the best in the game.

His triumphs over Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font proved that he’s still elite, and Sterling seems pretty keen to test himself against the Brazilian.

Who would you favour to win in a title match-up between Aljamain Sterling and Jose Aldo?