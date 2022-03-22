UFC 272: ‘The Thrill and the Agony’ shows Jorge Masvidal embrace his father after tough loss to Colby Covington (Video)

The UFC 272 edition of The Thrill & The Agony shows Jorge Masvidal’s emotional reaction to his main event defeat.

Following years of conflict, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington finally settled the score earlier this month at UFC 272. While Masvidal did manage to get some nice shots in, it was Covington who ultimately came out on top with a convincing unanimous decision triumph over his former best friend.

The two men continued to wage a war of words after the final horn had sounded and just last night, they got into an altercation down in Miami – as “Gamebred” had promised they would.

Now, as a result of The Thrill and the Agony being released, we’ve been able to see the full reaction of both Covington and Masvidal after their tussle in Las Vegas.

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal! Go behind the scenes in a brand new Thrill & The Agony! 📺 Watch in full on @UFCFightPass now! pic.twitter.com/8eFROIchD9 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 21, 2022

Masvidal was clearly devastated that he was unable to get the better of Covington, especially after “Chaos” started talking about his family in the build-up to the fight. Alas, the embrace with his father likely would’ve helped to ease the pain somewhat.

Still, based on his recent actions, something tells us this feud is far from over.

The next step for Covington appears to be a clash with Dustin Poirier, so long as “The Diamond” is actually interested. If he isn’t, Colby may opt to move up to middleweight in pursuit of Israel Adesanya’s championship belt.

Masvidal’s future is less certain although he does seem to want to carry on competing, putting off the talk of retirement for the time being.

Do you think there is a chance we could see Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal fight one another again before the end of the year? If they did face off, regardless of where it takes place, do you believe Colby would be the clear favourite given how the first fight went?